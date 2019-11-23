|
Emma Kelly
Emma Kelly, 102, of Marlton, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, November 20th at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Jersey City to the late John and Cesira Agazzi.
Emma was a parishioner of St. Anne's parish in Jersey City for 93 years, attended We Care Adult Daycare from 2010 to 2017, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry Kelly, in 1998, her son Thomas in 2019 and her son-in-law Dr. Gregory Flak in 2017. Emma is survived by her loving daughter Eileen Flak, daughter in law Arlene Kelly, her dear grandchildren Lauren and Michael Slavik and Brian and Adriana Kelly. Also surviving are her great grandchildren; Riley, Abby & Michael Slavik and Luca Kelly.
A Celebration of her life will be held 3:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, November 25th at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, November 26th at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., New Monmouth, NJ 07748 with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031
In lieu of flowers donations in Emma's name to the Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Ste: 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated.
Please visit Emma's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019