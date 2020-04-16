|
|
Emma Mary Marov
Emma Mary Marov passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Born in New York City, she lived in Nanuet, NY, then retired to Milford, Pa. and Deltona, Florida. Emma moved to New Jersey to be with her daughter and granddaughters in 2009. Most recently Emma was being cared for in Bayside Manor in Keansburg, NJ.
Emma was best known for her outspoken, sassy and straight forward personality. She will also be remembered for her great sense of humor.
Predeceased by her husband, Aldo Martin Marov in 1992, daughter of the late Anna and Matthew Miletich, her sister and brother-in-law Ida and Andrew Carcich. She is survived by her dear friend Joanne McGuire, her sister and brother-in-law Ann and William Bolebruch, her brother and sister-in-law Maureen and Edward Miletich, her daughter Karen Marov, her son Wayne Marov, her four grandchildren Jill, Randi, Alyssa and Alex and her great grandson Shane. She was also predeceased by her furry best friends Remy and Sugar.
There will be a gravesite service at St. Anthony's Cemetery at the family plot. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the Cappadonna Family and the staff at Bayside Manor in Keansburg, NJ and Homeside Hospice for their supportive, caring and excellent care of Emma since 2012.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020