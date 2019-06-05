Emmanuel Likakis



Edison - Emmanuel Likakis, 67, of Edison, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Born in Greece he was raised in the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete. He moved to Montreal Canada in 1971 where he met and married his wife Eleni before settling down in Edison, New Jersey. Emmanuel worked as a mason for Cretan Concrete in Highland Park for 20 years before finishing up his career as a Driver/Laborer at Winding Woods Apartments in 2019. Emmanuel was a talented craftsman. There wasn't a project he couldn't complete as long as he had a cup of black and sweet coffee. Summer Sunday's were spent fishing with his sons, tending to his garden and spending quality time with his grandkids that he loved and adored. Family and friends will remember how kind, giving and selfless Emmanuel was. We will miss his kind soul.



He is survived by his wife, Eleni Likakis; sons, George Likakis and his wife Lynette of Hazlet. Kirk Likakis and his wife Kerri of North Brunswick. His daughter Theoni of New Brunswick. And his 4 beautiful grandchildren who meant the world to him Alexander, Marilena, Damian, and Iliana.



The Viewing will take place at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church 20 Hillcrest Rd. Holmdel, NJ, at 11 am, Thursday, June 6th. Followed by a Mass at 12 pm. Burial will take place at Bay View Cemetery in Leonardo, New Jersey. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary