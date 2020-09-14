1/1
Emmett Hopkins Varley
Emmett Hopkins Varley

Ocean Township - Emmett Hopkins Varley, 38, of Ocean Township left this world suddenly on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Emmett was the beloved son of Geraldine and Michael Varley of Allenhurst. He leaves behind the love of his life, Tiffany Varley, and their two gorgeous children, Emmett Jr. (11) and Tatum (8), his parents, brothers Michael, Rutlege, Myles and Greer, their spouses and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Emmett was a free spirit and one of a kind. He spent his youth traveling the country, seeking adventure and action through his sports of choice; skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding, and hiking.

His work ethic was incredible, he was proud to be a foreman and brother of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees Union in NYC since 2012. He was a member of Allenhurst Beach Club and a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Deal.

Emmett had a larger than life personality and he could light up a room within seconds. He was magnetic, people were drawn to his infectious, full of life energy. He was an amazing husband, father, son and friend and adored by all. He was a true legend. Emmett will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all who loved him.

A visitation will be held Wednesday Sept 16, 2020 7:00- 9:00 pm and Thursday September 17, 2020 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian burial Friday 10:30 am St. Marys's Church 46 Richmond Ave, Deal. Interment immediately following Mass. Mt Calvary Cemetery Neptune. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions 50 grievers are in at one time. Please be sure to enter the funeral home wearing a mask and practice social distancing. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to boards4bros.org




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Every day at 2:00 on the beach I will think of you It just won't be the same You will be missed Your family is in our thoughts and prayers
mary talarico
Friend
September 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss , My thoughts and prayers are with your and your family.
Nancy V . Zielinski
September 14, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts at prayers.
Frank McCann
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sending prayers of comfort to the whole Varley family. A special hug to Gerry!
Candace Cain
Friend
