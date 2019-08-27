Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmett Joseph (Joey) Coleman, III

Newark - Emmett Joseph Coleman III (Joey), 64 of Newark formerly of Long Branch, passed away on August 19, 2019. He graduated from Long Branch high school then served in the US Army.

Joey was one of the longest living double heart transplant recipients who lived life with love and grace.

Visitation will be Wednesday August 28 at 10 am until the funeral service at 11 AM at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodbridge. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019
