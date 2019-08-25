|
Enrique Viera
Lakewood - Enrique Viera, age 85, of Lakewood passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Lakewood.
Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, he came to the United States in 1954, and lived in Lakewood for the past 50 years. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Level Line, Lakewood for more than 27 years. An avid New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed having a beer and playing the lottery.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jose and Placida Viera, and by his brothers, Jose Viera Colon and Jose Viera.
He is survived by his sisters, Maria Luisa Lopez of Lakewood and Aida L. Viera of Toms River; his nephews, Ernie and Jose Lopez, and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Brig. Gen. W.C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019