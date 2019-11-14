|
|
Eric Czekalski
Toms River - Eric Joseph Czekalski, 45 of Toms River, NJ passed away at his home on Tuesday November 12, 2019. Born in Rahway, he was raised Freehold and Howell. Eric served his country in the US Navy and had worked at CACI as a Logistics Analyst. Eric loved fishing/crabbing, dogs, reading, music, drawing and prided himself a writer.
He is survived by his loving parents Edward and Joan Czekalski, sister Christine Devaney and husband Francis of Brick, brother James Czekalski and wife Michelle of Queens, NY, nephews Kyle and Oscar, niece Amelia, Godmother Aunt Joan as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved dog, Duke.
Visitation will be on Monday November 18, 2019 from 4pm until his Memorial Service at 6:00pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to at
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019