Eric Del VecchioJamesburg - Eric Matthew Del Vecchio beloved son of Patrice (Sautter) and David Del Vecchio and brother of Andrew Luke Del Vecchio has passed on. Eric was born on January 21, 1992 in Ocean Township, New Jersey, and graduated Ocean Township high school. He was a kindhearted soul, a hard worker, who enjoyed music and family. His accidental, untimely death brings much sorrow. May the Lord take him to a higher and greater place in heaven. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Ely Funeral Home from 12pm to 2pm.