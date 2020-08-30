1/
Eric Del Vecchio
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Del Vecchio

Jamesburg - Eric Matthew Del Vecchio beloved son of Patrice (Sautter) and David Del Vecchio and brother of Andrew Luke Del Vecchio has passed on. Eric was born on January 21, 1992 in Ocean Township, New Jersey, and graduated Ocean Township high school. He was a kindhearted soul, a hard worker, who enjoyed music and family. His accidental, untimely death brings much sorrow. May the Lord take him to a higher and greater place in heaven. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Ely Funeral Home from 12pm to 2pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ely Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved