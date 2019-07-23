Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Eric "Rick" Feulmer

Eric "Rick" Feulmer Obituary
Eric "Rick" Feulmer

Oceanport - Eric "Rick" Feulmer, age 71 of Oceanport, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Rick was born in Greensburg, PA and lived in Oceanport since 1985. He served our Country honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and retired as the Director of Customer Excellence in 2016 after 48 years with UNISYS.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Eleanor Feulmer and his sister, Linda Thayer. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Kathy (Henk); his daughters Jennifer Cicconetti, Heidi Rodriguez (Rick), and Erika Feulmer, and his three grandchildren, Eli (Natalie), Anthony, and Alex. Surviving also are his siblings John Feulmer Jr. (June), Thomas Feulmer, Gerald Feulmer (Linda), Mary Wilson (Randy) and Mark Feulmer (Robin); his sisters in law Judy Feulmer, Barbara Walker (Roy), and Cindy Brown (Jeff) and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26 from 6 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday, 9 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 575 Route 28, #2107, Raritan, NJ 08869. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019
