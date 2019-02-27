|
|
Eric G. Bergmann
Collingswood - Eric G. Bergmann, 45 passed away at Cooper University Health Care in Camden Feb 21 2019 after battling melanoma. He is survived by his parents Barbara Figaro Stratton and Clyde Jay Stratton, Eatontown. Eric was a graduate of Marist College and was an avid runner, cyclist and Ironman triathlete. Eric held leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry for several companies including J&J and Cardinal Health. He was also a consultant supporting clinical trials and an entrepreneur. Eric leaves three children: Ethan, Olivia and Alex, who will all miss him. He is also survived by his fiancée, Annie Zanolli, and his siblings: William and Kathleen Rupy, Frederick, William and Matthew Stratton, Linda Graczyk and Sally Zegas; his aunts and uncles: Tanya, Paul, Tamara and John Amelchenko and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4-8 PM on Friday March 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at St. Dorotheas RC Church in Eatontown at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at melanoma.org and/or [email protected] Please visit Eric's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019