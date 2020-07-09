1/1
Eric J. Anderson
1948 - 2020
Eric J. Anderson

Laurence Harbor - Eric J. Anderson, 71, of Laurence Habor, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on Sept. 18, 1948 in Morristown, NJ. He was a graduate of Madison Township High School and he also attended Middlesex County College. Eric was a 40-year member of the Operating Engineers Local 825 in Newark. He was a member of the award-winning Blessed Sacrament Golden Knights Drum Corp in the sixties and a member of the Alumni Corps. He was also an avid lover of crossword puzzles.

Eric was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Margaret (Driscoll) Anderson, and his sister, Susan Polichak. Eric is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Pedro) Anderson, his dear sons, Eric J. Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Toni-Ann of Hazlet, William B. Anderson and his wife, Kathleen of Hazlet, his brother, William Anderson and his wife, Renee of Hazlet, his brother-in-law, Theodore Polichak of Matawan, his sister-in-law, Rosemarie Gallo of Toms River, his brother-in-law, Glenn Pedro and his wife, Pat of Laurence Harbor, and his cherished granddaughters, Mackenna, Maryn, and Susan Anderson. Eric will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet, NJ 07730. In respect of Eric's wishes, he will be privately cremated. A "Celebration of Life" in honor of Eric will be held at a future date. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
