Eric Kurt Elliott
Bayonne - Eric Kurt Elliott, 62, of Bayonne, NJ died on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Eric was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Union and Wall Twsp., NJ before moving to Bayonne, NJ. He worked for the family Bus Co., Central Ave. Bus Co., for 20 years until opening his own Bus Co. in Jersey City, NJ along with a Bus Repair business, Gem Couch Repairs, for 15 years. Eric was a member of the NJ Beach Buggy Assoc. and enjoyed salmon fishing in Oswego, NY and surf fishing in Island Beach State Park.
Eric is predeceased by his father Harrison Elliott and his brother Robert Elliott.
Surviving is his mother Catherine Elliott of Toms River, NJ; his children Kate and Gregory Elliott; his brother Kenneth Elliott and his wife Jenine of Florida; his ex-wife Mary Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 995 Fischer Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.