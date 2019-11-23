|
Eric R. Duborg
Hazlet - Eric R. Duborg, 44, of Hazlet passed away Tuesday, November 19. He was born in Red Bank in 1974 to Peter and Helen (Donlon) Duborg.
Eric lived in Hazlet, NJ for most of his life. He attended the Marine Academy of Science and Technology High School, and then Brookdale Community College. He honorably served his country in the Army Reserve and then in the National Guard. He resided in Pennsylvania for some time while he worked, and pursued his career in New York and then Philadelphia. He was most recently the Director of Client Services at Phoenix Financial and was known for his kindness and bright smile and was held in high regard by his clients and coworkers.
He had a big heart, a sweet demeanor that made people want to be around him, and he touched the lives of his many friends. Eric loved his family and spending time with them, especially his beautiful daughters Blaklee and Hope. Eric was an amazing father and coached his daughter's basketball and soccer teams. He was a beloved son and brother who was adored by his parents and siblings. Eric loved sports and was the world's biggest Yankee fan. He was passionate about his teams which included: the New York Yankees, the Raiders, the Rangers, and Rutgers Football.
He is survived by his parents, his two young daughters: Blaklee and Hope and their mother Jessica; his four siblings: Walter and his wife Erika of Marlboro, Peter and his wife Jennifer of Holmdel, Edward and his wife Christine of Orefield, PA, and Karen and her husband Gary Reuter of Lake Como; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, 07733. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 am at St. Benedict's Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, 07733. Burial of cremated remains will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made for his daughters online at gf.me/u/wui8fv or checks made payable to: Blaklee and Hope Duborg Donation Account. They can be mailed to: Blaklee & Hope Duborg Donation Account, c/o Ed Duborg, 5000 Tilghman Street, Suite 330; Allentown, PA 18104.
To share a memory of Eric or to leave a condolence for his family please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019