Eric Robert Nelson
Atlantic Highlands - Eric Nelson, 26, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Maine. He was born in Red Bank and lived in Middletown before moving to Atlantic Highlands 10 years ago. Eric graduated from University of Rhode Island with a Master's Degree in Nutrition Science. He worked for 2 years in a managed care facility in Texas as a registered Dietician before enrolling in the University of Maine, where he was presently studying for his Doctorate in Food and Nutrition Science. He had a thirst for knowledge and published papers in several medical journals. He was kind and carefree with a remarkable sense of humor and contagious smile. His greatest joy was his rescue dogs, Mocha and Duncin. He will be sorely missed.
Surviving are his loving parents, Dave and Marianne Nelson; two brothers, David and Robert Nelson; grandfather, John Gannon; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loyal friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:30 pm during visitation.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Eric's name to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org or at www.lung.org
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019