Ermayis Arman Kaymakcian
Asbury Park - We celebrate the life of our most beloved Bubi born in Besiktas Istanbul in 1929 to his father Bedros Kaymakcioglu and his beloved mother, Arsaguhi Triandafilides. He is one of 5 children, predeceased by his brothers Arshak Kaymakcioglu, Jirayir Kaymakcioglu, and his sister Feruzan Cakirben. He is survived by his brother Parseg Kaymakcioglu.
He cherished memories of his simple but rich and endearing childhood. As a young altar boy and a member of the Armenian Church choir he developed a love for music which he carried with him throughout his life. From an early age, he developed entrepreneurial skills out of need to care for his family affected by war. His vision was ambitious and daring, as he traded and sold anything from Chiclet gum to tailored suits to tires. Ingenious, he became the go-to for difficult to find goods in the Istanbul marketplace.
As a young man, he was drafted into the Turkish army where he served in the Korean War. He came home wounded and was grief stricken to learn that his beloved mother had passed away. Due to changes in the political climate in Turkey, he was compelled to leave his successful business in Turkey to try and provide more stable conditions for his family. He married Mari Demerdjian who bore his sons Jirayir and Bedros in Istanbul before he immigrated to Canada in January of 1957.
A true immigrant, he entered his new land with meager finances having had his goods plundered in his homeland. He made his way with a few English words written on a piece of paper and with quite remarkable finesse, created literally something out of nothing. Within a year, he bought his home in Chomedey Canada to which his wife and 2 eldest sons followed from Turkey. He had three additional children Manuk, Arax, and Mari (Daniel) in Montreal Canada. He was one of the first innovators in Montreal to manufacture specialized carpet equipment and developed Tackless Inc., one of the largest carpet supply companies.
He prided himself as a provider and was instrumental in helping many Armenians immigrate to Canada. He was honored to have sponsored many immigrant couples whom he married and also became godfather to. As part of the Society of Armenians from Turkey in 1967 he helped establish Sourp Krikor Lusavorich Armenian Apostolic Church (now St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Cathedral of Montreal). He survived and persevered thru tragic losses including his wife in 1969 and his son, Bedros in 1979. In 1969, he bought a hotel in Asbury Park, NJ.
He thereafter married Eleonore Buschbeck who lovingly and with grace accompanied him throughout the rest of his life. She was instrumental in his subsequent successes in business including the acclaimed Armenian Royal Hotel and Restaurant, Asbury Park, NJ as well as Van Busch Jewelry, New York, NY. The depths of his personality, including his charm and vitality, were overtly evident to those who knew him. His clients often became his dear friends. He loved life, always grateful for the bounty God provided to him. He loved traveling with Eleonore, savoring the generosity of the lands and people he visited frequently cheering "May each day be as good as today". His singular but forever memorable trip to Armenia was in 2016 with his grandson, Arman where they explored their ancestry and culture.
His wisdoms were conveyed with earnest to his grandchildren. He is survived by his grandchildren Martina Chmielewski, Arman Kaymakcian, Raphael Kaymakcian, Manny Kaymakcian, and Peter Kaymakcian and his great grandchildren Arman Kaymakcian and Nikos Kaymakcian. His silent unequivocal strength, determination and love were palpable until his last moments when he died peacefully at home on July 30, 2019. We extend our deepest gratitude to family and friends who loved him and enriched his life. Special thanks to his caring doctors, nurses and staff from Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 pm at St. Stephanos Armenian Church, 1184 Ocean Avenue in Elberon. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Stephanos Church. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019