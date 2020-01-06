|
|
Erminio "Milio" Aurilio
West Long Branch - Erminio "Milio" Aurilio, 90 of West Long Branch passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in Bellona, Italy he moved to Long Branch in 1947.
As a Master Plumber he owned and operated Carney Plumbing and Heating, Long Branch, retiring at the age of 75.
He was a communicant of Christ The King RC Church, Long Branch. He was an avid sports fan but mostly loved and cherished the time spent with his family. He was also known as being a "Handyman Extraordinaire" who could build and repair all things with a determined smile on his face. He was a lifetime member and past Trustee of Asbury Park Elks, BPOE # 128.
Milio was predeceased by his daughter Angela M. Aurilio and his brother Alessio M. Aurilio.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jennie Aurilio, his son, Vincent G. Aurilio and wife Mary Lynne, granddaughters, Christina Aurilio, Laura (Aurilio) Innarelli and her husband Neil, and Claire Aurilio, his son, Nicholas E. Aurilio and wife Laura, brothers, Louis and Sue D'Onofrio, Nicholas D'Onofrio, his sister, Antoinette and Philip Gallucci, and sister in law, Anne Aurilio.
Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ on Wednesday, January 8th from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10: 00 am on Thursday, January 9th at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020