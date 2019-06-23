Erminio Piccolo



Delray Beach, FL - Erminio Piccolo, 98, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at his home.



Born in West Hoboken, NJ in 1920, Erminio attended Union City High School. After graduation, the terrible attack at Pearl Harbor occurred and Erminio enlisted in the Navy to serve his country in World War II. After serving honorably, Erminio attended the Bulova Watch Making School in Manhattan on the G.I Bill. He mastered his craft as a Watch Maker and Jeweler and became an amazing watch maker.



After school, Erminio went on a blind date with a woman named Josephine, they fell in love and married on September 29, 1946. Erminio and Josephine raised three boys together. He was a family man and loved spending time with his children whether it was going to Wildwood Crest, NJ or Rushbrook Lodge in the Catskills. Erminio was a faithful man who enjoyed attending church. He loved boating, crabbing in Point Pleasant, fishing and growing tomatoes at the Jersey Shore. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Delray Beach where they became active members in the Italian American club, the Elks Lodge, and the American Legion. Eventually they welcomed grandchildren into their lives, whom they loved spending time with.



Erminio was predeceased by his loving wife Josephine Piccolo. He is survived by his children Ronald and his wife Paula Piccolo of Delaware, Gary Piccolo of Maine and Thomas and his wife Deborah Piccolo of Marlboro; and his grandchildren Alyson and her husband Paul, Leigh and her husband Luis, Jessica, Mathew, Andrew, Joseph and Nicholas.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26th 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial with be offered Thursday, June 27th 10:30 am at St. Gabriel's Historic Roman Catholic Church, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum. For messages of condolence, please visit Erminio's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary