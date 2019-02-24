|
Erna Rossi
Berkeley Twp - Erna Rossi, 85, of Berkeley Twp. passed away February 21, 2019. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she came to the United States in 1954 to Fords, NJ. She resided in Howell Twp. before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1995. Erna was predeceased by her husband Warren Rossi in 2006, her son William Meyer in 2017 and her daughter Linda Grove in 2019. Erna is survived by her son Eugene Rossi and his wife, Michelle of Brick, her daughter-in-law Virginia Fuller of Toms River, son-in-law Michael Grove, 13 grandchildren, Stephen, Michael, Robert Rossi, Jason, Christopher, Tyler Grove, William, Melissa, Susan, David, Crystal, Carolynn Meyer, Jacqueline Dyke and 10 great-grandchildren. Interment 11:30am Friday March 1, 2019 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019