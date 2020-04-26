|
Ernest A. Scherler
Brick - Mr. Ernest Adolph Scherler, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian's Ocean Medical Center, in Brick, New Jersey. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Ernest first resided in Florham Park, NJ and has resided in Brick, NJ for the last 40 years.
Mr. Scherler retired as President of Vehicle Safety Manufacturing and was a legend in the automotive industry. He was President and CEO of Signal Stat Corporation, a Division of I.C. Industries, from 1966-1979. He was the Founder and President of Vehicle Safety Manufacturing from 1979-2014. He was the Vice President of the Truck Safety Equipment Industry, as well as a past member of the Society of Automobile Engineers.
Ernest was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head for many years. He was also very active in many other church organizations such as St. Thomas Christian Academy in Brick where he was President of the Board of Trustees and at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Brick, where he served as a member of the finance committee and a past member of the Board of Trustees. He was also Past-President of the Ocean Medical Center Foundation Board for Meridian Health Systems as well as a member of Meridian Health System's Pension and Investment Committee.
Ernest was a member of Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey as well as Manasquan River Golf Club in Brielle. He was a licensed airplane pilot and also enjoyed boating, motorcycles and traveling. Ernest played and worked hard and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Augusta Scherler, his step sons, Jason Stowe and Joseph Skoczen and his brother, Kenneth Scherler.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Susan, married for 29 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Deborah Scherler, his step-son, Robert Skoczen; his daughter-in-law, Jean Skoczen (wife of deceased Joseph Skoczen); his brother in law's Lee Coyle and John Stier; his sister-in-law's, Virginia Coyle and Jane Stier; step-grandchildren, Cheryl Pucil, Bonnie Durkin and Debbie Skoczen-Winder; his cherished grandchildren, Claire, Madeline and Wyatt Scherler and his beloved dogs, Little Bear and Emma.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hackensack Meridian Hospice Care, 1340 Campus Pkwy, Suite C-4, Neptune, NJ 07753 or The Guild of Ocean Medical Center, P.O. Box 733, Brick, NJ 08723.
Funeral Services will be private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. To send condolences, please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2020