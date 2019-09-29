|
|
Ernest E. Trunzo (Ernie)
Red Bank - Ernest E. Trunzo (Ernie), of Red Bank, passed on September 25th, 2019 with his family by his side. Ernie was born and raised in Red Bank, NJ. He resided in River Plaza for the past 42 years.
By definition, Ernie was a true workaholic. His ambition and work ethic were prevalent throughout his life. In his younger years, he worked at Quells Boatyard and Crate's Beverages. He was a proud graduate of Red Bank Catholic class of '55. Following high school, Ernie served in the United States Army. He went on to work as foreman of the composing room at the Red Bank Daily Register. To add to his list of trades, Ernie owned a landscaping business as well. He was a fireman for the Red Bank Independent Fire Company No. 2 beginning in 1965 and a member of the Red Bank First Aid Squad. But his most prized success of all, his 5th child if you may, was Joyce's Subs and Pizza in Lincroft which he owned and managed for 30 years. He prided himself on teaching the "kids" that worked for him how to work hard and was a father figure to many of them. He finally agreed to retire to enjoy what he valued most of all in life, time with his family. Most admirable of all, was his dedication to his son with special needs. The special bond that they shared was unmatchable. Bubby was the center of his universe and when Bubby was home they liked to work in the yard; one driving the tractor and the other operating the leaf blower. They both took pride in their yard and made sure it was perfect. Ernie was known for his kind heart and love for reminiscing about times from "back in his day." He was an avid golf player, loved going out to dinner with friends, and enjoyed helping with the planning of his class reunions.
The family was always the forefront of Ernie's life. He is predeceased by his parents Ernesto and Anna Trunzo.
Ernie is survived by his sister, Francis Schmitt and his beloved children, Dina Trunzo-Bogardus and her husband Don, Donna Nuro, Ernest "Bubby" Trunzo, and Danielle Becker and her husband Steven. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren Alexandra, Jacklyn, Dakotah, Nicolette, and Hailey. Natalie DeStefano-Trunzo was his former wife and a great friend to Ernie. He had several nieces, nephews, and friends with whom he was very close to and cherished.
This world is a better place because of him and he will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you make donations to LADACIN Network (formally known as Cerebral Palsy of Monmouth County) Attn: Cathy Claps, 1703 Kneeley Blvd, Wanamassa, NJ 07712.
Visitation will be Monday, September 30th from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1st at 10 am at St James Church, 94 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019