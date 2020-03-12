|
Ernest J. Nagel
Toms River - Ernest J. Nagel age 82, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2020. Ernie was born in Plainfield NJ. He has lived in Green Village, Springfield and Toms River, NJ. Ernie graduated in 1955 from Madison High School in NJ and served for several years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was co-owners with his father of Nagel's Pork Store in Springfield, NJ and later at E. Nagel and Son Wholesale Meats in Toms River, NJ.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 63 years, Barbara (nee Ajar), his daughter Corrine Kline and husband Tom of Kinnelon NJ, his son Anthony Nagel and wife Janice of Islamorada, FL, his sister Helaine Citro of Netcong, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1-5 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Street, Toms River, NJ. Burial will commence from Silverton Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, at 10 AM (arrive at 9:30) and continue to St. Gertrude Cemetery, Rahway, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Ernie may be sent to the . www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020