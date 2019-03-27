|
Ernest L. Glenn
Lakewood - Ernest L. Glenn, 69, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on March 21, 2019. Born in Orangeburg, SC, he lived in Lakewood, NJ for the past 45 years. He worked for R&G Paving, Inc. in Toms River for over 30 years retiring 10 years ago.
Ernest was predeceased by his wife Carolyn Alston-Glenn. He is survived by, two daughters, Terricka Mintze of Clarksville TN and Eartha Glenn-Taylor of Martinsburg WV; four sons, Chad Glenn of Lancaster PA, Sammie Lee Glenn of Lakewood,NJ, Brian Glenn and his wife Toni-Ann of Browns Mills, NJ and Brad Glenn of Lancaster PA. Also survived by 13 grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755 and Saturday March 30,2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Life Christian Center 211 E. 4th St. Lakewood, NJ 08701 where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org). Condolences may be shared and complete obituary read by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019