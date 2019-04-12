Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Ernest Hooker
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Ernest R. Hooker


Manasquan - Ernest R. (Ernie) Hooker, U.S. Army Retired, 87, of Manasquan N.J. passed away on April 10, 2019 at the Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove. Ernie was born on August 25, 1931 in Johnson City, NY to the late Ernest and Clementine (Tripp) Hooker.

Ernie joined the U.S. Army in 1948 at the age of 17 and was a Korean War veteran and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. Ernie served for 20 years before retiring in 1968 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. After retiring from the Army, Ernie worked briefly with Frequency Engineering and then finished his second career working more than 20 years at Ocean County College in the Media Center.

Ernie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Helen in 2006. He is survived by his son, Michael (Karen), Cicero, NY, and grandsons Michael (Reannen), Clay, NY and Jonathan, Ballston Lake, NY. He also survived some great friends and neighbors in Manasquan and Brielle.

Ernie was a member of the Manasquan Presbyterian Church for 50 years and was also a member of the Manasquan Elks and the Veteran of Foreign Wars.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1-3:30pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A service will follow at 3:30pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be later this spring at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations to; The First Tee of the Jersey Shore, PO Box 665, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742-9996 www.thefirstteejerseyshore.org/

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019
