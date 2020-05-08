Ernestine E. Young
Old Bridge - Ernestine Elizabeth Young passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 79.
Ernestine was born in Brooklyn, New York and was predeceased by her father Robert Butler, and sister Susan Butler. She is survived by her mother Assunta (Sue) Johnson; her daughter Stacy and her husband Joseph; Grandson Joseph and his wife Beth; Granddaughter Chelsea; Great Grandson Dominic Cardone and Great-granddaughter Marie Cardone; Sister Grace Lepping; Sister Donna Shirley; many nieces and nephews; and her Life Long companion Richard Corley.
Ernestine was a graduate of Woodbridge High School. She started her career at Varig Airlines in New York City and worked there for 11 years, and then went on to manage A Better Trip in Matawan. From there she opened her own Travel Agency, Ernie's Travel, which she was still running until the end. She was a fundraising volunteer for the Pink Ribbons Cancer Society.
Ernie loved her family, especially the children who she loved to spoil with fancy clothes! She loved to travel, and had been to many countries and resorts along the way through her career, but her favorite places were Atlantic City and Las Vegas, where she visited as much as she could, always hoping for the big Jackpot- She got lucky a few times, but always just enjoyed playing. Ernie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current crisis, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later time. For online condolences and photos please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Old Bridge - Ernestine Elizabeth Young passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 79.
Ernestine was born in Brooklyn, New York and was predeceased by her father Robert Butler, and sister Susan Butler. She is survived by her mother Assunta (Sue) Johnson; her daughter Stacy and her husband Joseph; Grandson Joseph and his wife Beth; Granddaughter Chelsea; Great Grandson Dominic Cardone and Great-granddaughter Marie Cardone; Sister Grace Lepping; Sister Donna Shirley; many nieces and nephews; and her Life Long companion Richard Corley.
Ernestine was a graduate of Woodbridge High School. She started her career at Varig Airlines in New York City and worked there for 11 years, and then went on to manage A Better Trip in Matawan. From there she opened her own Travel Agency, Ernie's Travel, which she was still running until the end. She was a fundraising volunteer for the Pink Ribbons Cancer Society.
Ernie loved her family, especially the children who she loved to spoil with fancy clothes! She loved to travel, and had been to many countries and resorts along the way through her career, but her favorite places were Atlantic City and Las Vegas, where she visited as much as she could, always hoping for the big Jackpot- She got lucky a few times, but always just enjoyed playing. Ernie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current crisis, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later time. For online condolences and photos please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.