John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Ernie Geroni Jr. Obituary
Ernie Geroni, Jr.

Ernie Geroni, Jr. was born in Trenton, NJ on August 23, 1977, just 12 minutes after his twin brother Billy. He passed suddenly at the age of 42 from a Massive Heart Attack on Saturday, November 9th at Riverview Medical Center.

Ernie graduated from Red Bank Regional High School and then attended Alvernia College in PA. He went on to become Director of Operations at Traffic Safety Service.

Ernie had a smile that would light up the room. He had a passion for cars and loved to play darts at his favorite spot. He enjoyed spending his weekends watching sports with his father. Ernie's puppy Riley was his best friend, they loved exploring the outdoors together. He was a dedicated son, brother, uncle and fiancé - someone you could always count on.

Ernie is survived by his parents Dorothy and Ernie of Shrewsbury; His twin brother and sister-in-law William and Rebekah (Adamczyk) along with his beloved nephews Derek and Dylan of Union Beach; and his Fiancé of many years Jean Bartels of Hazlet along with many other close family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J.

Please visit Ernie's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
