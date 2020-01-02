|
Errol J. Skislak
Youngsville, NC - Errol J. Skislak age 93 of Youngsville, NC (formerly of Neptune City & Freehold, NJ) passed away on Tuesday December 2019 after a brief illness. Errol was born in Irvington, NJ and graduated from Seton Hall Prep in 1944. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served with the 878th Air Squadron. After honorably serving his country, Errol became a salesman for the National Biscuit Company, retiring in 1989. Errol was a member of the American Legion Post 346, Neptune, NJ.
Errol was predeceased by his parents John and Helen (Mako) Skislak, his sister Gloria (Skislak) Bonsma, and his former wife Julia. He is survived by his sons John Skislak of Shark River Hills, NJ and Gary Skislak and his wife Colette of Gulf Breeze, FL and 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife Sandra and step-daughter Donna and her husband Michael McCallum with whom he lived. Also by 2 step-grandsons. Burial was at the Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest, NC on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020