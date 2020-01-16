|
Erwin Joseph Huber
Westwood - Erwin Joseph Huber, 94, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Planegg, Germany to Joseph and Ida Huber. Beloved father of Erika Moser and her husband William, and Monika Codner and her husband Christopher. Dear brother of Joseph Huber and his wife Carolyn. Loving grandfather of Samantha and Bryan. Cherished uncle of Karen and Susan. He served our country proudly as a member of the United States Coast Guard during World War II. Arrangements under the direction of Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020