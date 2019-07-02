|
|
Esperanza Feliz Richardson
Long Branch - Esperanza Feliz Richardson, 85 of Long Branch passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in the Dominican Republic she has lived most of her life in the shore area. She is retired from Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch.
She is predeceased by her first husband, Ramon Sepulveda and a son Wilson Feliz. Surviving is her husband Cesar Ricardson, children, Alejo Cruz, Iris Dorta Chang, Raymond Sepulveda and Christian Sepulveda, siblings, Juan Fernandez, Isabel Feliz, Agusto Feliz and David Feliz. 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 to 8pm. A funeral service will be held 9:30am Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, WLB. Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019