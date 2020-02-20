|
Estelle Barasch (nee Kirsch), 84, of Barnegat, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury. She was born on March 4, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. Estelle was an Administrative Assistant for Germaine Monteil Cosmetics in New York. She loved fashion and taking trips to Atlantic City.
Estelle was predeceased by her husband, Milton Barasch, in 2019 and a brother, Bert Kirsch.
She is survived by a daughter, Jamie Vargas-Vila, and her husband, Christopher, of Freehold; a son, Jon Barasch, and his wife, Michele, of Metuchen; two grandchildren, Ava and Mason.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 am in Mount Lebanon Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840.
