Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Lebanon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Barasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Barasch


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Barasch Obituary
Estelle Barasch (nee Kirsch), 84, of Barnegat, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury. She was born on March 4, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. Estelle was an Administrative Assistant for Germaine Monteil Cosmetics in New York. She loved fashion and taking trips to Atlantic City.

Estelle was predeceased by her husband, Milton Barasch, in 2019 and a brother, Bert Kirsch.

She is survived by a daughter, Jamie Vargas-Vila, and her husband, Christopher, of Freehold; a son, Jon Barasch, and his wife, Michele, of Metuchen; two grandchildren, Ava and Mason.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 am in Mount Lebanon Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -