|
|
Estelle "Snooky" Morris Yuhasz
- - Estelle "Snooky" Morris Yuhasz "Grammy", 85 passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. She was born in Highland Park to Arthur Jr. & Estelle Morris. She is proceeded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, Arthur Jr., Milton, Walter and Kenny Morris and a sister Pauline Zrick. She is survived by her loving companion of 37 years, Eugene Vekony, daughter Nancy & son-in-law Carl McQuarrie of Sandia, TX, 2 grandsons Robert (Mandy) McQuarrie, and Thomas "TS" McQuarrie of Corpus Christi, TX. Estelle also has 5 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Cohen, Connor, Jared & Leila McQuarrie. Estelle also enjoyed a long career as a bank teller at various locations until retiring from Wells Fargo bank in Neptune, NJ where they resided for more than 30 years. A memorial service is to be determined. The family request that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the . Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019