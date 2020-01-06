|
|
Estelle Saltzberg
Tinton Falls - Estelle Saltzberg, 86, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middletown for over 50 years with her husband Burton, who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her children (and their spouses): Carol (Stuart), Linda (Richard), and David, her grandchildren: Lucas and Nicole, and her sister Phyllis. Estelle was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed classical music, theater, travel, reading, and time with family and friends. Estelle will be sorely missed and held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. After a private service, a reception will be hosted in the Garden Room, The Gardens, Seabrook in Tinton Falls on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020