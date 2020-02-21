|
Ester Brown
Brick - Esther Brown, 92, of Brick died Thursday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home. Brown was one of New Jersey's longest serving public accountants and bookkeepers, with over 70 years of service. She was one of the last surviving members of the Plainfield High School (Union County) Class of 1945 and a varsity swimming standout. After two decades in the accounting/bookkeeping field, she began a second career in home decorating as a co-owner of Princess Home Décor shops in Springfield and Plainfield, where she served until 1974. She reassumed her accounting career in 1980 with the Freehold legal firm of Klein and Shapiro until going into private practice in the early 1990s, where she was active until her death. Her hobbies included antique collecting, dancing, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husbands Gil Schwartz, Frank Federovitch Sr. and Oliver Brown, a longtime Brick resident. She is survived by her children: Former Air National Guard Major General/Dr. Annette Sobel (retired) and her husband Dr. Robert Duncan of Lubbock, Texas; Barry Federovitch, R.N. and his wife Mayda Federovitch, R.N./CCRN of Hamilton Square. Her grandchildren are Alexander Federovitch, 18, and Noah Federovitch, 12, of Hamilton Square. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Respects can be paid to the immediate
family at Colonial Funeral Home, 1045 Sally Ike Road, Brick 08724 2-4 p.m. Sunday Feb. 23. We will meet at the funeral home Monday February 24th at 10:00 a.m. and proceed to the burial at Riverside Cemetery, 1001 Lakewood Rd., Toms River, N.J. 08573.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020