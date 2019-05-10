Services
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
(732) 542-0383
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Jean Greenwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Jean Greenwood Obituary
Esther Jean Greenwood

Eatontown - Esther "Jean" Greenwood, 91, a 69 year Eatontown resident, passed away on May 9, 2019. Jean was born in Newark, NJ to Harold Joseph and Sophie (Schweitzer) Wallace.

She was a member and past President of the Woman's Club of Eatontown, member of the Eatontown Historical Society and a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank.

Jean loved the beach and the ocean.

She is predeceased by her parents, brother; Joseph Harold Wallace, sisters; Ruth Wallace and Arleen Kelly and in May 2017 by her beloved husband of 68 years, William H. S. Greenwood.

Jean is survived by her children; Sharon J. Princing (Vernon) of Freehold, William H. S. Greenwood Jr. (Karen) of Brick, Patricia R. Green (Robert) of Eatontown and Robert W. Greenwood and Donna of Shrewsbury Twp., grandchildren; Tracy Healey (Sean) , Tiffany Mogila (Jeff), Jacqueline and Sean Greenwood, Evan and Ryan Greenwood, and Michael and Jonathan Green, great-grandchildren; Lauren Healey and Jaxson and Taylor Mogila and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown, NJ on Mon., May 13th from 10am until noon with a funeral home service at 11:30am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now