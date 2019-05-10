|
Esther Jean Greenwood
Eatontown - Esther "Jean" Greenwood, 91, a 69 year Eatontown resident, passed away on May 9, 2019. Jean was born in Newark, NJ to Harold Joseph and Sophie (Schweitzer) Wallace.
She was a member and past President of the Woman's Club of Eatontown, member of the Eatontown Historical Society and a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank.
Jean loved the beach and the ocean.
She is predeceased by her parents, brother; Joseph Harold Wallace, sisters; Ruth Wallace and Arleen Kelly and in May 2017 by her beloved husband of 68 years, William H. S. Greenwood.
Jean is survived by her children; Sharon J. Princing (Vernon) of Freehold, William H. S. Greenwood Jr. (Karen) of Brick, Patricia R. Green (Robert) of Eatontown and Robert W. Greenwood and Donna of Shrewsbury Twp., grandchildren; Tracy Healey (Sean) , Tiffany Mogila (Jeff), Jacqueline and Sean Greenwood, Evan and Ryan Greenwood, and Michael and Jonathan Green, great-grandchildren; Lauren Healey and Jaxson and Taylor Mogila and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown, NJ on Mon., May 13th from 10am until noon with a funeral home service at 11:30am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019