Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
Burial
Following Services
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Esther Kisch Obituary
Esther Kisch

Toms River - Esther Mary Kisch passed away Tuesday, October 15th. Originally from South River, she moved to Toms River with her husband John Kisch 25 years ago. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 21st from 9:30 am to 11 am at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River followed by mass at 11:30 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. The burial will take place after that at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery followed by a Repass at Tuscany restaurant in Brick.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Remember
