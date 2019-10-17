|
|
Esther Kisch
Toms River - Esther Mary Kisch passed away Tuesday, October 15th. Originally from South River, she moved to Toms River with her husband John Kisch 25 years ago. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 21st from 9:30 am to 11 am at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River followed by mass at 11:30 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. The burial will take place after that at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery followed by a Repass at Tuscany restaurant in Brick.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019