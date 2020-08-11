Esther "Essie" Oakes
Ocean Township - Esther C. Oakes, 73 of Ocean Township, died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Essie was born in Newark and lived in Maryland before moving to Ocean 10 years ago. She was a salesperson at J. Jill at the Grove in Shrewsbury.
Essie is predeceased by her son, Brian Buckley; her parents, John and Marguerite Sarik; and her brother, John Sarik. Surviving are her sister and brother in law, Helen and Brian McAndrew; 3 nieces, Kim Sarik, Jodie Crochet, Kristen Stefankiewicz; 2 nephews, John Sarik and Jeffrey Sarik; 4 great nieces, Kristen Sarik, Kalli Sarik, Meghan Sandonato, Nicollette Crochet and 4 great nephews, Bailey Crochet, Tanner Crochet, Trevor Crochet and Grady Stefankiewicz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.
Due to State regulations, the funeral home will be enforcing social distancing and a face covering will be required. A maximum room capacity is also required. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time.