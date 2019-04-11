Services
Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home
325 N. High Street
Duncannon, PA 17020
717-834-4515
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duncannon Presbyterian Church
3 North High Street
View Map
Tinton Falls - Esther Reed Reeser, 99, of Tinton Falls NJ and formerly of Duncannon, PA and Newark, DE, passed away peacefully in her home, on Monday April 8, 2019, with the love and support of her family and caregiver, Cristina Opalec.

Relatives and friends may call at the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 North High Street, Duncannon, on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and again on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., prior to her Funeral Service. A reception will be held at the Duncannon Presbyterian Church, 3 North High Street, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. following the interment at Union Cemetery, Duncannon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Esther's honor, be made to either Otterbein United Methodist Church, 327 Newport Road, Duncannon, PA 17020, or to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837.

To read her complete obituary, or share memories and condolences with the family, please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon, PA (717) 834-4515.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
