Esther Tannenhaus Starr
Esther Tannenhaus Starr

Tucson, AZ - Esther Tannenhaus Starr passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was surrounded by her children until the end. Born in N.Y. on December 21, 1924, she raised her family in Freehold, N.J. prior to relocating to Tucson in 1986.

Esther is survived by her son Steven Starr of Coupeville, WA.; Daughter Susan Starr Dahlstrom (Bob) of Sherman Oaks, CA.; Daughter Melissa Starr Veach (Sam) of Supply, N.C. and grandchildren Joshua and Rachel Starr of Chapel Hill & Cary, N.C.. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron; three brothers and her parent's each of Morristown, N.J. Esther never met a stranger; gathering new friends and acquaintances wherever she went. She was a committed volunteer throughout her life; devoting her time and energies to a variety of auxiliaries, hospitals and to the Tucson Jewish Community Center. Esther had an insatiable appetite for hearing and telling jokes and riddles, please tell one to your loved ones in her honor.

A private ceremony and burial will be held at the Freehold Hebrew Benefit Cemetery in Freehold, N.J.

Thank you to the amazing and caring staff at the Tucson Medical Center Hospice & Peppi's House Inpatient Hospice Unit. Please consider making a donation to them, or to the Tucson Jewish Community Center in her memory.

Funeral services provided by Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, N.J. 07728




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
