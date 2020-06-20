Ethel Donahue
Ethel Donahue

Brielle - Ethel Mae Donahue, 76 passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Ethel was born in Long Branch, NJ and was raised in the Leonardo section of Middletown, NJ. She was also resident of Red Bank, Belmar, and Asbury Park, NJ for many years. At the time of her passing Ethel was a resident of Crest Point Rehabilitation in Point Pleasant, NJ. Ethel was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant and also worked as a supervisor for a janitorial services company. She is predeceased by her parents John and Ethel (Layton) Donahue, her brother in law Gordon (Bud) Cranford, her sister in law Katherine Donahue, and her nephew in law Eugene (Gino) Romain. She is survived by her brother John Donahue and sister Eleanor (Donahue) Cranford. Her nephew Kenneth Donahue. Her nieces Jacqueline (Donahue) Bastone and her husband Louie Bastone, Barbara (Cranford) Romain, Donna (Cranford) Hane and her husband Kenneth Hane, Cheryl (Cranford) Gebhardt, and Joyce (Cranford) Eldridge and her husband Jerry Eldridge. Ethel is also survived by 13 great nieces and nephews, 12 great great nieces and nephews, and 1 great great great nephew. Ethel was known as very loving and generous to her family and friends. A graveside funeral service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Neptune, NJ on Monday June 22nd at 10AM.






Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
