Ethel "Louise" Isnardi



Brick - Ethel "Louise" Isnardi 83, passed away in her home on November 5, 2020. Louise worked for the Lakewood Board of Education for many years as a school bus driver before retiring in 1992. She loved to sew and do crafts in her leisure. Anyone that knew her, knew she loved her sweets! She made 3-D birthday cakes for special occasions such as Grave Digger, a cement truck, Elmo, trains and many more. She was a Cake Boss in her time. Before Christmas she baked for days on end, making many varieties of cookies before giving them as gifts to friends and family. She looked forward to her vacations with "the girls", Betty, Linda and Audrey. She loved playing Bingo, the lottery, AC and gift auctions-very often winning with her "Luck of the Irish." In 1960 Louise married Joseph F. Isnardi, Sr. They had a wonderful life together in Lakewood, retiring to Onancock, VA. After Joe's passing in 2001, Louise relocated back to NJ to be near her family. Louise is also predeceased by her parents Ethel & Samuel McCurdy and 2 brothers Russell and William.



Louise is survived by her 3 children Joseph Jr. and his wife Tina, Catherine, and John and his wife Karen; 4 Grandchildren, Kenneth Work, Jr. and his wife Alicia, and Kassidy, Brianna and Caleigh Isnardi; and the most brightening of the Pandemic of 2020 is her Great-Granddaughter Hailey Rose Work; a sister and best friend, Linda Estelle and husband Bob; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She told the best stories about her olden times. Louis was a good sport, often playing games with the family and making everyone laugh! She enjoyed weekly "family dinner" on Sundays, a tradition her mother started.



Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. NJ Guidelines for social distancing, wearing face masks, and limiting the building capacity will be strictly observed. Those attending should be prepared to wait outside the building. Her funeral will be conducted on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Mausoleum located in Lakewood, NJ.









