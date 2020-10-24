Ethel Kaczka
Berkeley Township - Ethel Kaczka, 98, of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Born in Newark, Ethel lived in the Ironbound section of Newark graduating from East Side High School. She worked at the Prudential Insurance Co. before marrying in 1949 and raising her family in the Vailsburg section of Newark. She later worked at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and then at AT&T, West Orange for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation, the Telephone Pioneers of America, Polish Woman's Alliance, and the Ladies Aux. 9503 Bayville. Ethel enjoyed spending time with her family as well as participating in many clubs and activities at Holiday City South.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband Teddy and is survived by her children; son, Thomas Kaczka and his wife Patricia of Mountain Lakes NJ, daughter Lois Priest of Belmar NJ and daughter Ruth Conlan of Scotch Plains NJ. She is survived by her grandchildren Alisha Priest DiLauri and her husband Nick of Madison NJ, Kristen Conlan and Craig Conlan of Scotch Plains NJ, Hilary Kaczka Holland and her husband Matt of Randolph NJ and Mackenzie Kaczka of Mountain Lakes NJ. Ethel was also predeceased by her grandson Michael Priest. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Nicholas DiLauri, Michael DiLauri and Julianna DiLauri.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held Wednesday October 28, 2020 10:00 am at St. Maximillian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Township with interment to follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
