Ethel (Hunt) Lanzano Obituary
- - Our beloved mother, Ethel, passed peacefully on August 16, 3 days before her 94th birthday.

Mom was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Anthony, and her great-grand-daughter, Nadelyn Travers.

She is survived by daughters Cathy (Frank) Valvano, Rose Lanzano, grandchildren Thomas (Trish) Travers, Toni-Marie (Joe) Drury, and Jackie (Brian) Schneiker, and great-grandchildren Tyler, Tegan, Will, Hannah, David, April and Aubrielle.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to American Premier Hospice, 4745 North 7th St., Suite 255, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019
