Ethel M "Cookie" Lang
Manchester - Ethel M Lang, Cookie, died peacefully on Friday December 4, 2020 with her beloved daughter at her side. Born in Woodbridge, she resided in Jackson before moving to Beachwood in 1970 and then to Manchester in 2015. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River she taught Sunday School and was a Deacon. She was active in the Toms River South Booster Club and was a Cub Scout Leader. She is predeceased by her beloved Bob in 2013. Surviving are her children, Thomas & his wife, Bonnie Jean Baine & husband James; their children Jimmy, Brenna and Kaleigh , Nancy Vanderham & her husband, Donald "Duke" & his wife, and Timothy & his wife; her sister Georgianna Eckert & husband Joseph, their daughter Amy; 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her Spanish daughter, Sophia and husband Fred Austin. Visitation is Tuesday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Service is Wednesday 11 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either Muscular Dystrophy Association
3300 East Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 740 Broad Street Shrewsbury, NJ 07702. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
.