Ethel May (Pat) Patton Robinson passed away peacefully at Bayshore Health Care Center on April 14th.
She was born on May 4th, 1920 in Darby, PA to Eliza Still Patton and Thomas Flood Patton.
Pat graduated from Darby High School in 1938 and from Penn State in 1942 with a BS degree in health and physical education. While at Penn State, she played for the US National Women's Traveling Field Hockey Team. She was also a proud member of Chi Omega and, later in life of Pan Hellenic.
During WWII, Pat served as a WAVE at the naval base in Oakland, CA, where she was the director of the athletic program. While there she played on the WAVES women's field hockey team.
Pat married William H. Robinson, Jr. (Robby) in 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio. They moved to the Rumson/Fair Haven area in 1953 where they raised their family.
She taught at Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School from 1959 until her retirement. While there she was instrumental in starting the girls field hockey team, which she coached from 1974 - 1981. Pat was also involved in the fight for Title IX. She was an inaugural member of the RFH Athletic Hall of Fame.
Both she and Robby were members of Beacon Hill Country Club where they played in the twilight league for many years with long-time friends. Pat was a proud supporter of Planned Parenthood.
She was immensely proud of her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Tim, and she rarely missed a sporting or school event. They both loved their Gram dearly. Pat was so happy she got to see them both happily married. She loved tending her roses, her dog, Molly the collie and Penn State football. Most every Fall Saturday would find her in her den watching the game. She even had a sign that read, "Don't Bother Me, I'm watching Penn State Football". She also loved doing jigsaw puzzles, a tradition that is now carried on by her granddaughter Elizabeth.
Pat has been a member of St Georges By the River Episcopal Church in Rumson for 67 years. While there she served on the Altar Guild and the Canterbury Fair.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, her parents, her brother Wallace and her son-in-law Thomas Sharp.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Sandra Sharp of Dorado, Puerto Rico, son Bill (Laurie) Robinson of Barnegat, Granddaughter Elizabeth (Jaryd) Banach of Darien, CT, Grandson Timothy (Mallory) Robinson of Selinsgove, PA and her former daughter-in-law and good friend Kathy Boushie also of Selinsgrove, PA
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bayshore Health Care Center for their care and compassion.
Arrangements are being made through Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank. A memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St George's By the River Youth Group.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020