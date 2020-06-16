Ethel Peters
Whiting - Ethel Anna Peters, 97, of the Whiting section of Manchester twp., passed away peacefully on June 14, 202 at Community Medical Center Toms River. She was a homemaker who enjoyed various types of needle work such crewel work and needlepoint. Ethel loved her family very much. Born in Jersey City, she resided there before retiring to Whiting with her husband George in 1986.
Ethel is predeceased by her Late husband George of 48 years in 1988. She is also predeceased by a son George Peters, Jr., in 2008; a son in law Kenneth Lunney in 2013 and a son in law George Lydakis in 2010. Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Lunney; a son Douglas Peters & his wife Nancy; a daughter, Dolores Lydakis and a daughter in law, Diane Peters. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 18 from 11am - 1pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. Committal is private at The Brig.Gen.Wm.C.Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. To leave a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.