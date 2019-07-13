Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke RC Church
Ethel Regina (Jean) Owen

Ethel Regina (Jean) Owen Obituary
Ethel Regina (Jean) Owen

Woodbridge - Jean Owen, 91, of Toms River passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Haven Hospice Center in Edison. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Jean was a resident of Toms River for 25 years and was a member of St. Luke's Parish where she served on many ministries. Jean, entered religious life at age 17, joining the order of Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, NY. She remained part of that community for 27 years, teaching learners on all grade levels while furthering her own education to a Masters level in Mathematics. Ever the consummate educator, a second avenue in life found Jean introducing computer education to students in a variety of settings from the Winnebago Reservation, to corporations such as Westinghouse and Prudential and finally as a math teacher at Mater Dei High School. Jean was predeceased by her husband, 1993, Robert Owen along with her brothers,sister in law Jack (Janet), Bobby, and Richard Reilly and brother in law, John Farawell. Survived by her siblings, Arlene Farawell, sister in law, Diana Reilly, Gerald Reilly, Brian(Gerri) Reilly and Marybeth (Peter) Herits. She was beloved by many nieces, nephews, great and grand nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral mass will be Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Luke RC Church. Arrive at the Funeral Home 9:30 AM. Burial will follow to Woodbine Cemetery in Wall. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019
