Ethel Schultz
Ethel Schultz, age 78, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020. She was born May 16, 1942 to Mae and Joseph Rediker of Deal, New Jersey. A 1960 graduate of Asbury Park High School, she followed her High School sweetheart, Harvey Schultz, son of Alice and Martin Schultz also of Deal, New Jersey, to Boston University where they became engaged, and shortly after, married. Harvey was her perfect match and they went on to make a beautiful life together.
Ethel is survived by Harvey and their two beloved sons, Jonathan and Steven and two beautiful daughters-in-law Alison and Jaime, as well as 4 most treasured and adored grandchildren, Matthew, Jaclyn, Evan and Mackenzie. She was known to them as "Nanny" and would do anything possible to dote, cherish, and love them. She never missed a sporting event, dance recital, performance, graduation, or any other life event that involved her grandchildren. She would sit in front and beam with pride. When there were little shoes lined up at her house and little happy voices playing, she was at her most content. She always said, "the more, the merrier," and welcomed anyone and everyone to her warm gatherings.
Ethel was so full of life, style, elegance, and positive energy. She was able to take any negative situation and see the bright side within minutes. Ethel believed anything was possible and her upbeat attitude was contagious. She was one of the rare people who truly got unconditional joy from seeing other's good fortune. Having survived breast cancer at an early age, Ethel went on to dedicate her life to helping others. Whether it was an inspirational pep talk, or on the board of a charitable organization, Ethel was always giving. She was President of the National Council of Jewish women, President of Temple Beth El Sisterhood and on their Board of Directors. She was a Founding Member of the Jacqueline Wilentz Breast Cancer Center at Monmouth Medical Center and was a part of the Jewish Family and Children's Services and the American Cancer Society. She was honored and raised funds for countless organizations and charities. Ethel was a Long Time House Committee Chairperson at Hollywood Golf Club, where she loved to spend her time golfing, surrounded by dear friends, and served as one of their first female members of the Board of Trustees. She was also a long-time member of the Elberon Bathing Club in Elberon, New Jersey.
Ethel spent the past 20 years as a homeowner at Frenchman's Creek Golf and Beach Club, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where she not only served as Golf Chairman and Entertainment Co-Chair, but also performed in talent shows and hosted a cooking show. As recently as last year, Ethel was a Board of Trustees Member there. Most significantly, she was a dear friend to many.
Ethel was pre-deceased by two brothers, Richard and Stanley Rediker, and is also survived by her sisters-in-law Frances and Cathy Rediker, and their children and grandchildren, sisters-in law Harriet Haddad and Sue Weinberger and their families, a large extended family on both sides, and limitless friends who she considered family as well. Ethel was a strong, beautiful, and loving woman who will be dearly missed.
Due to Covid19, a beautiful memorial celebration of Ethel will be planned for late summer/early fall. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, were in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.