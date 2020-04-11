Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Ethel V. Kennedy


1926 - 2020
Ethel V. Kennedy Obituary
Ethel V. Kennedy

Sea Girt - Ethel V. Kennedy, 93, passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center , Neptune, NJ. She was born May 6, 1926 in Manhattan, New York City . Ethel lived there with here sister , Virginia , and parents, William and Ethel Halsey while the Queensborough Bridge slowly rose across the East River.

Ethel attended City College for two years and shortly thereafter, met her husband of over 60 years, Peter Kennedy. They married on March 29, 1948, moving to Monmouth County NJ three years later.

Ethel was a homemaker, communicant at Saint Mark's Church, volunteer at the Wall Township Library and former President of the Wall Township Kiwanis. She loved to read, travel and go out with friends or entertain in her home.

Besides her parents, Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Peter Kennedy, in 2009 and a beloved grandson, David.

She is survived by her beloved sister Virginia McCarthy and loving children: Peter Kennedy Jr, of Sea Girt NJ, and Kevin Kennedy of Los Altos Hills , Ca. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren: Christopher, Michael, Sean, Meredith, Patrick, Katherine and four great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ethel's name to the Wall Kiwanis Club.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to O'Brien Funeral Home-Wall, 2028 Highway 35, Wall NJ, www.obrienfuneralhome.com, and announced at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
