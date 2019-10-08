Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Etra Baiano
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Mercy Parish
Asbury Ave
Asbury Park, NJ
Etra Grace Baiano


1927 - 2019
Etra Grace Baiano Obituary
Etra Grace Baiano

Neptune City - Etra Grace Baiano, 92, of Neptune City, passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Asbury Park to the late Achille and Lena Strada and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grammar School and Asbury Park High School. Etra worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company until marrying the love of her life, Eddie, and settling in Neptune City where she raised her six children. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, Catholic Daughters at Our Lady of Mt Carmel, Italian American Seniors, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic War Veterans, and Immaculate Conception Society. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and homemaker. Many family dinners were hosted at her home for years because she so enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous chocolate and ambrosia cakes. Saturdays were reserved as her baking day. Enjoying her monthly girl club meetings-the knitting bells, trips to the Poconos, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and watching the beautiful sunsets with her dear friend, Addie, were some of her favorite things to do.

In 1971 Etra, her husband Edward and other parents founded SEARCH Day Program. This program was the first non-profit, state-approved school in New Jersey, specializing in creative programming for individuals with Autism.

Etra was predeceased by her husband Edward, her son Tommy, and sister Dolly Bruno. She is survived by her siblings Theresa Vaccaro of Asbury Park, Mike Strada & his wife Jane of Neptune, Remo Strada & his wife Linda; children JoAnn Roy of Belmar, Edward Baiano of Neptune City, Victor Baiano and his wife Angela of Laurel Springs, Patricia Hoch and her husband Ron of Manchester Township, and Laurie Gowen and her husband Joe of Spring Lake Heights. She is also survived by 10 wonderful grandchildren and their spouses, 3 step grandchildren, 12 great grand children and 3 step great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Buckley Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 11am at Mother of Mercy Parish, Asbury Ave., Asbury Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SEARCH Day Program, 73 Wickapecko Dr., Ocean Twp., NJ. 07712, or Vocationist Fathers, 90 Brooklane Road, Floram Park, NJ 07932. To send condolences to the family, please visit buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019
