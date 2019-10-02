|
Etta Chiafullo
Long Branch - It is with deep sadness that the family shares the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Etta Chiafullo, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ Etta grew up in Newark, married, and with her husband Anthony "Chubby" Chiafullo, lived in Long Branch for 62 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Florence Meola and her loving husband of 58 years, Anthony "Chubby" Chiafullo. She is survived by her two children Gina Chiafullo and wife Donna Traversa and Anthony Chiafullo and his children Frances Etta and Zachary Aaron Gindi-Chiafullo. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis and her husband Joseph Meola, Eileen and husband Paul Rolleri and Deborah and husband John Perri. She will be greatly missed by not only her immediate family, but also by her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Etta will always be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and her smile. As a proud secretary at Long Branch Middle School and a proprietor of Tony's Tomato Pies she also volunteered her time as a member of the Long Branch Planning Board and as a Girl Scout Troop leader. She was a devout parishioner of Holy Trinity Church and volunteered in many aspects, including as a physical education instructor at the school.
Etta's love made a difference in everyone's life. She lived her life well by loving and being loved. She will always be remembered for spending countless hours at Tony's Family restaurant and hosting many family holidays.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday October 4th from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, New York, NY 10018. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019