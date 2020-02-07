Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Etta French


1930 - 2020
Etta French Obituary
Etta French

Whiting - Etta French, 89 years old passed away February 5, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Newark, she resided in Avenel before moving to the shore area September 2003. She worked for Random House in Avenel for 14 years before retiring in 1993. She was the wife of the late Bayard French. Surviving are her sister Shirley Horvath, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and many cousins. Visiting will be Monday from 10:00 - 12:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
